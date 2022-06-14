Crowder signed in Buffalo this season, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option as the slot receiver for Josh Allen. Cole Beasley is gone, and Allen could lean on Crowder as a valuable weapon along with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Crowder is worth drafting in all leagues with a late-round pick, with his value higher in PPR. Crowder averaged just 9.1 PPR points per game last season in his first year with Zach Wilson on the Jets. But in the previous two seasons, Crowder averaged at least 12.3 PPR points per game. Allen will be the best quarterback Crowder has played with, and this could be the best season of his career. He has plenty of sleeper appeal in PPR.