Despite scoring 20-plus in three of his final four outings last season, Goff struggled to maintain any consistency and finished with just the 22nd-most Fantasy points per game. The Lions return a very good offensive line and added all kinds of receiver talent, including veteran DJ Chark and rookie first-round pick Jameson Williams, but they still seem to be a run-preferred offense. That hurts the upside for Goff, who has been a disappointing Fantasy quarterback over the course of his career and would be tough to trust in lineups in 2022. Expect him to go undrafted in one-QB leagues and with a pick after Round 8 in Superflex/two-QB formats.