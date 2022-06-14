It seems like Landry is transitioning into a complementary role with the Saints after being a target hog for the majority of his career. Sharing the field with Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave certainly suggests that his target share will continue to slide. Last year he had 7.3 per game after averaging 8.6 over his first seven seasons. There's no doubt Landry will still have some good games, but they'll likely be touchdown-dependent. He's a decent bench receiver you should be able to snag with a pick after Round 10.