Sanders will hopefully benefit from the offensive upgrades in Miami and return as a starting Fantasy kicker in all leagues. But heading into the season, Sanders is only worth drafting in deeper formats, and he might be a waiver-wire option in most leagues. In 2020, Sanders was a star Fantasy kicker at 10.0 points per game. He tailed off in 2021, averaging just 6.3 Fantasy points per game, but he has the chance to rebound this season. The Dolphins added Tyreek Hill, Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, Raheem Mostert and Ced Wilson, along with new coach Mike McDaniel. Those upgrades, along with Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki and an improved Tua Tagovailoa, could lead to more scoring in Miami -- and more chances for production from Sanders. See what happens, and Sanders could be a waiver-wire addition during the year.