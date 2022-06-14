Waddle was a star as a rookie in 2021, but his Fantasy value should take a slight hit this season with the Dolphins adding Tyreek Hill via trade from Kansas City. Waddle is still worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Round 4 in all leagues. In his first season, Waddle set an NFL rookie record with 104 catches, while also surpassing 1,000 receiving yards and scoring six touchdowns on 140 targets. His targets will likely decline with Hill on the roster, as should the rest of his production, but Waddle should still be a standout Fantasy option based on his rapport with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle would have been a borderline No. 1 receiver in all leagues without Hill, but with Hill, Waddle still has top-20 potential in all formats.