If Mr. Lawson from Happy Gilmore were a promising, young NFL rookie, he'd be Woods. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 253 pounds, Woods is a monster who should be able to outmuscle and outleap any defender near him. He did a solid job of it last year at Virginia, corralling a touchdown every 5.5 receptions and averaging 13.6 yards per catch. Unfortunately, most guys this size aren't explosive runners nor effective at nimbly changing directions. That said, Woods' stats will be a byproduct of the amount of playing time and targets he receives, and he probably won't get a ton of it without an outstanding preseason. That's why Woods is unlikely to get snagged with a draft pick in seasonal leagues, but is in line for a late choice in long-term formats and worthy of a late second-round pick in rookie-only drafts.