The Jets selected tight end Ruckert in the third round of the NFL Draft from Ohio State, and he will be the No. 3 tight end in New York this season behind C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. Ruckert is not worth drafting in seasonal leagues, and he's a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts. Ruckert is also dealing with a foot injury coming into training camp, so he might be slow to start the season. We could see Ruckert make an impact as the season goes on -- and likely in 2023 -- but it will be hard for him to produce at a high level this season while Uzomah and Conklin are healthy.