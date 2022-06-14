McKinnon remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a team prior to Week 1. For now, don't plan on drafting McKinnon in the majority of leagues. In the right situation, McKinnon could prove to be a pass-catching running back, which could lead to him being a flex option in deeper PPR leagues. He spent 2021 with the Chiefs, and he produced in the playoffs with consecutive games of at least 78 total yards and 15 total touches. Keep an eye on where he signs, and McKinnon could be worth adding off the waiver wire in deeper formats.