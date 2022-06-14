The Browns' rookie fifth-round pick will battle for a spot along the depth chart and for work on special teams. At Cincinnati, Ford totaled 20 touchdowns and over 1,500 total yards as the Bearcats' lead rusher. He has good enough size and solid speed, plus he proved he can handle work in the pass game. However, it would take a massive crush of injuries to the Browns' running back group for Ford to matter at a significant level in 2022. Ford's worth a pick after 30th overall in rookie-only drafts and maybe a late pick in dynasty start-ups.