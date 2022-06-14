Jeudy has the chance for a breakout season in his third year in the NFL. The addition of quarterback Russell Wilson should help Jeudy finally play at a high level after he's struggled for each of the past two seasons. Jeudy is worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 5. Jeudy was limited to 10 games in 2021, mostly because of an ankle sprain, but he's averaged fewer than 10 PPR points per game in each of his first two campaigns. Part of that has been poor quarterback play, but Jeudy also needs to play up to the level he showed at Alabama, which resulted in him being a first-round pick in the NFL Draft in 2020. We're counting on Wilson to bring out the best in Jeudy, and he's headed for a career season. Even though it's a crowded receiving corps in Denver with Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, quality tight ends and running backs, Jeudy might have the most upside of the group. We're excited to see what Jeudy can do with Wilson on his side.