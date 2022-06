Everyone expects Garoppolo to be traded before the start of the season, and if he ends up in Carolina or Seattle he may just earn a starting job again. If that happens, Garropolo would be a solid backup in standard leagues and a quality QB2 in leagues where you can start more than one. If Garoppolo remains in San Francisco, we'd expect him to back up Trey Lance, and remain on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of 2QB leagues.