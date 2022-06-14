Burrow is a start-worthy Fantasy quarterback, but not a guaranteed top-five choice. It's true that he finished top 10 among Fantasy quarterbacks in both points per game (23.1) and consistency (10 of 16 games with at least 22-plus Fantasy points). But he also averaged 20.1 Fantasy points per game until Week 16, when he went on a two-game, 88-point tear to help the Bengals win the AFC North (and help people win their Fantasy leagues). Logic would suggest the Bengals will further trust Burrow and have him pass more this year, especially after upgrading their offensive line this offseason, but that's not promised. Remember, the Bengals made a four-game Super Bowl run with one 300-yard outing and two two-score efforts from Burrow. There's no ignoring his upside, but taking that in with a grain of salt and remembering his first-place schedule -- including six tough division games -- should keep him from being drafted too soon. If you're playing it safe, don't draft Burrow unless at least six other quarterbacks are off the board.