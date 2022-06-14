Flacco is back with the Jets this season as the No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson. Flacco is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues and would only have increased Fantasy value in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues if Wilson missed any time due to injury. Wilson was out for four games in 2021, and Flacco started one of those games, finishing with 21 Fantasy points in Week 11 against Miami. He's a capable backup for the Jets, but Flacco is no longer a Fantasy option worth rostering if he's sitting on the bench behind Wilson.