Get used to the idea of taking Mixon with a first-round pick. If you had him last year, that's no biggie, but if you rostered him before then you might hesitate based on past experience. Mixon finally broke through for over 1,500 total yards and double-digit touchdowns while averaging 17.3 PPR points per matchup in 2021, helped by playing every game (until Week 18) and notching at least 17 touches in all but two games. He's definitely in position to do that again, and he'll get help in the form of a boosted offensive line. About the only downside to Mixon is his schedule, which is loaded with stout run defenses including six games against the improved AFC North. He overcame tough matchups last year and should do it again this year. Mixon's a bargain if he's available in Round 2.