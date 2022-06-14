The Texans' second-round pick has a shot to be a useful Fantasy receiver once it's clear he's recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last December. For two years, Metchie was a steady contributor for Alabama, racking up over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in 26 games. He's not a big guy, nor is he a burner, and he's had an unfair share of injuries since 2020, but he was considered one of the best route-runners in the draft and accentuated that trait with his after-catch elusiveness. If he returns to form, the Texans figure to specialize his work out of the slot and potentially load him up with as many as five catches per game. Redraft leaguers shouldn't select Metchie until it's crystal clear he'll be ready to play, and even then, he'd be a low-end bench receiver with upside. His greater value is in long-term Dynasty leagues, where patient Fantasy managers can take him with a top-20 pick in rookie-only drafts.