Taylor is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in every one-QB draft, and a top-three pick in Superflex and two-QB drafts, too. It's typical for the running back who finishes No. 1 in total Fantasy points to be the most sought-after player the following year, but in Taylor's case it's justified. The dude has scored a touchdwn in 18 of his past 23 games. His nine outings with at least 20 PPR points in 2021 was tops among rushers and second among all non-quarterbacks. His 5.4 yards per rush was second among backs with at least 200 carries, his 106.5 rush yards per game led the league and he managed 372 touches without missing a game. Did we mention his top-20 finishes among running backs in receptions, receiving yards and yards after catch per reception? He's young, he's easily the league's best power back and he plays behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines. You'd be foolish to ask for anything more.