Smith flopped in his first season in New England in 2021, and we'll see if he can improve this year. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. Last season, Smith averaged just 4.2 PPR points per game, which was his worst year since his rookie campaign in 2017. He's hoping for better production this season, but that could be tough after New England added DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton to its receiving corps. The Patriots also have Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Henry, and this is still expected to be a run-heavy team. If Smith does step forward and emerge as a consistent target for Mac Jones then add him off waivers, but Smith has to prove himself to Fantasy managers first after his bust campaign in 2021.