Allen was the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in 2021, and he will look to repeat as the top quarterback again this season. He's our consensus No. 1 ranked quarterback this year, and he should be the first quarterback off the board in the majority of leagues. In one-quarterback leagues, the earliest Allen should be drafted is Round 2. And in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Allen is a Round 1 selection and could go No. 1 overall. For the past two seasons, Allen has averaged at least 27.9 Fantasy points per game. He has consecutive years of at least 4,400 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, and he has at least 420 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in every year of his career. The Bills changed his receiving corps this season with Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders gone, but Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir and O.J. Howard are in, as well as pass-catching running backs like James Cook and Duke Johnson. And Allen has Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox still on his side. Allen is a star, and he should have another standout campaign in 2022.