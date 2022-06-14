Gordon enters training camp trying to prove he should be a prime target for Patrick Mahomes, but even with Tyreek Hill gone, it's hard to trust Gordon in the majority of Fantasy leagues. He's not worth drafting in most formats. The Chiefs still have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman ahead of Gordon on the depth chart, and it's unlikely Gordon can return to Fantasy prominence at 31. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, and maybe Gordon can be worth a late-round flier if Mahomes is leaning on him. Or he could turn out to be a waiver wire addition during the year. Most likely, Gordon will again be a depth receiver for the Chiefs, and his Fantasy value will be minimal in 2022.