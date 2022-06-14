Palmer will be the No. 3 receiver for the Chargers this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. He'll likely need an injury to Keenan Allen or Mike Williams to be considered a viable Fantasy option this year, but Palmer showed his upside in 2021 when he scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his final five games. He had at least six targets in each of those outings, so when he was involved he produced, which was encouraging. If Palmer goes undrafted in most leagues then keep an eye on him should anything happen to Allen or Williams. In that scenario, Palmer would be highly popular off the waiver wire.