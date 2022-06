Kelley will compete to be the No. 2 running back for the Chargers this season behind Austin Ekeler, and Kelley could be worth a late-round flier in that role. Most likely, Kelley will compete with Larry Rountree to be the No. 3 running back for the Chargers behind Ekeler and Isaiah Spiller. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and the No. 2 running back behind Ekeler could have value. However, Kelley has a lot to prove to move ahead of Spiller and possibly Rountree for that role.