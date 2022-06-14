Smith-Schuster is getting a new opportunity to prove himself by linking up with Patrick Mahomes. It should put him back on the Fantasy map as a No. 3 receiver. Smith-Schuster's Fantasy dominance was always tied to his target volume and nose for the end zone with the Steelers. No one should worry too much about his touchdowns now that he's in the Chiefs' offense, but his target share remains an open question given all the other talent in Kansas City, especially target hog Travis Kelce. And because no one thinks Smith-Schuster will simply absorb all of the targets left behind by Tyreek Hill, it's probably safest to assume the 25-year-old receiver will hustle his way to 110 targets. That's not a bad number, but it's low compared to prior expectations for Smith-Schuster. It also remains to be seen how often we'll see Smith-Schuster's explosiveness, which was awfully infrequent over the past two seasons (12.8% of his catches, to be exact). Expect the wideout to get grabbed as a still-solid volume option by Round 5 in full PPR formats and Round 6 in non-PPR.