Over the past two seasons, Jones has averaged 4.3 receptions per game, scored four touchdowns and missed 14 games. He had one game with over 65 yards with the Titans in 2021. He only sporadically dominated defenses in 2020. It's assumed Jones will find a team for 2022, but it should not be assumed he'll ever be as good as he was through the first nine years of his career. That's why he shouldn't get picked until the final three rounds, if at all, in Fantasy drafts.