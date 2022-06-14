Fields will be drafted as a high-end No. 2 QB and likely a target of those managers who choose to wait for the late-round guys with high upside. Fields' rushing ability and the flashes he showed down the stretch run of his rookie season are what makes him so alluring, but there are red flags that need to be considered, starting with learning his second NFL system in two years. The Bears also did little to upgrade an already shaky offensive line, and they'll sport a receiving corps that lost veteran Allen Robinson and added fourth-year man Byron Pringle (who has 67 career receptions) and 25-year-old rookie Velus Jones, who was the 14th player drafted at his position. Fields is still likely at least one year away from being an every-week Fantasy starter, but the upside is worth pursuing as long as you pair him with another quarterback from the same late-round range. Fields will obviously be a sought-after No. 2 QB in Dynasty leagues beginning in Round 5.