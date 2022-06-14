Jackson is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a new team prior to Week 1. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but Jackson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. He's had some positive moments in his career as a reserve for the Chargers, and in Week 16 last year at Houston with Austin Ekeler out, Jackson scored 33 PPR points on 19 total touches. We don't expect Jackson to get a prominent role with a new team, so his Fantasy value is minimal coming into the season.