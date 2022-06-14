With back-to-back top-10 finishes on a PPR per-game basis to start his career, Jefferson is commonly viewed as one of the best bets at receiver in Fantasy. The Vikings stud had at least 15 PPR points in 11 of 17 games and hit the 20-point mark seven times. He also finished fifth among receivers in targets per game with 9.8 per game. It's really hard to see Jefferson's numbers dip in 2022, particularly since new head coach Kevin O'Connell figures to be more aggressive and pass-friendly than prior Vikings play callers. You should expect Jefferson to get taken in Round 1, though there's a slim chance he falls into early Round 2 in non-PPR drafts.