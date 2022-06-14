Ross signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent from Clemson, and he has the chance to be a surprise Fantasy option this year. He could be worth a late-round flier in redraft leagues, and he's someone to gamble on with a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts. Ross was once thought of as a first-round talent, but a spinal injury in college put his pro career into question. He's healthy now, and he could be a steal for the Chiefs, who have a revamped receiving corps this year. Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are gone, and the Chiefs will replace them with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, as well as Mecole Hardman potentially getting a bigger role. We don't expect Ross to be ahead of those guys to open the season, but he could earn a bigger role as the year goes on. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Ross could be a sleeper in deeper leagues if it appears like Patrick Mahomes is leaning on him.