Hamler is expected to be the No. 4 receiver for the Broncos this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in most leagues. The Broncos' top three receivers are locked in with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, and Hamler should be No. 4 if healthy. He's coming back from last year's torn ACL suffered prior to Week 4, but he's expected to be healthy for the start of the season. With Russell Wilson now the quarterback in Denver, there could be plenty of big plays for Hamler this season. But unless he's producing at a high level on a consistent basis, it will be hard to trust him as a Fantasy starter in most formats.