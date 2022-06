Osborn picked up some attention in Fantasy leagues late last season when Adam Thielen missed time. He wasn't bad, but it's tough to expect him to keep playing well with not only Adam Thielen but also tight end Irv Smith on the field. Osborn could piece together a few decent games here and there, but it wouldn't be enough to warrant legit Fantasy use. Expect him to chill out on the waiver wire until Thielen (or, gulp, Justin Jefferson) misses playing time.