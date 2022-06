In Weeks 4 and 5 last year, Toney combined for 16 catches and 267 yards. In his other eight games he caught 23 passes for 153 yards. Toney's upside is what makes him draftable at all, but his injury history (he's been banged up already this offseason) and the question marks surrounding this offense means you shouldn't be drafting Toney before Round 10. Toney is more valuable in Dynasty leagues, where he's a WR4 with the upside to jump into the top 20 this season.