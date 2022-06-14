Fantasy managers shouldn't trust Hunt as anything more than a No. 3 option. Coming off a season with four injuries and in a crowded Browns backfield, Hunt's upside isn't the same as it once was. Even if Nick Chubb were to miss time, talented backup D'Ernest Johnson would pull touches away from the 27-year-old Hunt. So it's unlikely Hunt has another stretch where he averages 17.8 PPR points per game as he did in the first five weeks of last year, assuming he stays with the Browns this year. Until his situation changes, smart drafters won't reach for him until the beginning of Round 7.