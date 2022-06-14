Ingram will battle Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, and Jonathan Ward for the backup job behind James Conner. It's possible the winner of this battle can absorb most of the Chase Edmonds role from last year and provide flex appeal with big upside if Conner gets hurt. Williams is the early favorite to win this role, but Benjamin has the advantage of already knowing the system and Ingram probably has the most upside. Don't draft any of them before Round 10. Ingram should be a Round 4 or Round 5 pick in rookie-only drafts.