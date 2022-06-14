Cole signed with the Raiders this offseason, and he'll be a reserve receiver behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. Cole isn't worth drafting in the majority of leagues. He will likely compete with Demarcus Robinson and Mack Hollins for playing time, but Cole isn't expected to see a hefty amount of targets if everyone is healthy, especially when factoring in Darren Waller as well. Keep an eye on how Cole does early in the season, and if things go well then add him off the waiver wire. Just keep in mind Cole has never averaged more than 9.3 PPR points per game in any of his five seasons in the NFL.