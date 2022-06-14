There are few guarantees in life, but Allen catching 100 passes might be one of them. He's done that four times over the past five years, including three seasons in a row. And the lone time over that span he failed to catch 100 passes he finished with 97. He also has five seasons in a row with at least 136 targets and averaging 16.1 PPR points per game, including the past two with quarterback Justin Herbert. Allen should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. In PPR, he's a second-round pick, and he should be drafted in Round 3 in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues.