Coutee is looking at an uphill battle for meaningful playing time in the Colts offense this preseason. There's a chance he winds up as the team's primary slot option, but even if he gets the role (Parris Campbell would have to get hurt again), there isn't much upside for him to post reliable numbers on a week-to-week basis. Until it's clear he'll see lots of snaps, Coutee shouldn't be on any Fantasy rosters.