Hardcore Fantasy managers will forever remember Hinton's name, but that doesn't mean he carries much Fantasy value this season. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. In 2020, Hinton started at quarterback for the Broncos in Week 12 against the Saints because of a COVID-19 situation. But his natural position is receiver, and he's just a reserve in Denver behind Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler. In 2021, Hinton averaged just 2.4 PPR points per game, and it's doubtful his production will improve much if everyone is healthy for the Broncos this year.