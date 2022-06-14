Bourne had some good moments in 2021 for the Patriots, but he was never consistent. And now he has plenty of competition for targets with New England adding DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. Bourne is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Last year, Bourne had six games with at least 13 PPR points, but he also had eight games with six PPR points or less. He also had just four games with more than five targets. His target share should be minimal again with Parker and Thornton now in New England, especially since the Patriots are a run-heavy team. Now, if Bourne takes a step forward as a prime weapon for Mac Jones then add him off waivers, but we don't expect that to happen in 2022.