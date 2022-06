Brooks received $240,000 guaranteed from the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, which is enough to give some hope that he'll beat out Jason Huntley as the No. 4 running back for the Eagles. Brooks ran for 3,320 yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma, averaging 7 yards per carry over the course of his career. He can be ignored in redraft leagues for now, but he's worth a stash in deeper Dynasty leagues.