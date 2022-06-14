Gainwell will likely play on passing downs for the Eagles and could have an opportunity for early downs work if Miles Sanders should get hurt again. That makes Gainwell worth a pick in the double-digit rounds in PPR leagues. Gainwell will still be just 23 years old when the season starts, so he has slightly more appeal in Dynasty leagues. The Eagles threw 23% of their passes to running backs last year, so there's room for success there even with a mobile quarterback like Jalen Hurts under center.