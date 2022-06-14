Walker is a No. 3 running back worth a pick in Round 7 of PPR drafts. Walker was the second running back drafted in the NFL Draft and has significant upside in Seattle's run-heavy scheme, but he'll begin the year in a committee with at least Rashaad Penny and possibly Chris Carson as well. If Penny and Carson are unavailable to start the year, Walker would vault into the top five rounds as a low-end No. 2 running back. In Dynasty leagues, Walker is already a high-end No. 2 running back who could vault into the top 12 with a solid rookie season. In rookie-only drafts, you can consider him as early as No. 2 overall.