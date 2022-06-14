Golladay's 2021 was one to forget. He missed three games due to injury and set career lows in catch rate, yards per target, yards per catch, and yards per game. He had one game with more than 70 yards and did not find the end zone even once. But he's still the only receiver on this roster who has ever put together a full season like his 2019 campaign, so if Brian Daboll does get things turned around, Golladay is still the best bet to be the team's No. 1 wide receiver. No Giants wide receiver should be drafted in the single-digit rounds, but both Golladay and Kadarius Toney should go shortly after Round 10. In Dynasty, Golladay is one of the cheapest buy-low receivers who could be a boost to a win-now team. See if you can get him for a Round 3 rookie pick.