It's just a matter of time before Pickett gets the chance to start for the Steelers, but it'll be a while before you trust the first-round pick on your Fantasy team. Easily the most NFL-ready quarterback of the 2022 draft class, Pickett comes with four full years of experience as the Pitt starter, complete with a 62.4% completion rate and 101 total touchdowns (20 rushing). He's a good quarterback whether in the pocket or on the move but does have a history of fumbling and lagging power on deep throws. Considering his competition for playing time, headlined by former Bears and Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Pickett could be on the field sooner than later. However, quality Fantasy contributions are likely to happen later than sooner because of his inexperience and an anticipated drop in pass rate by the Steelers this year. That's why he'll only get picked with a middle/late pick in two-QB redraft formats. He'll otherwise be a second-round choice in rookie-only drafts (first five picks if it's a Superflex/two-QB).