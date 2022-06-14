Drake should be recovered from the broken ankle he suffered last season, which cost him the final five games of the year. He should return as the No. 2 running back for the Raiders behind Josh Jacobs, and Drake is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels should use Drake in the passing game as a complement to Jacobs, and Drake is also a lottery ticket in case Jacobs gets hurt. Drake scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his first games last season before getting hurt, and he could emerge as a flex option in deeper leagues. Just make sure his ankle is 100 percent for training camp before drafting him this season.