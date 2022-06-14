Tampa Bay's uncertainty at the running back position made Vaughn an intriguing sleeper when he broke into the league in 2020 as a third-round pick, and he found himself as a late Round 1 pick in rookie drafts as a result. That potential never turned into production, however, with Vaughn seeing a total of 71 touches over his first two seasons. He did see a pair of starts for the Bucs in January, including a workmanlike 17-53-1 rushing line in the first round of the playoffs, but that wasn't enough to prevent the Bucs from spending another third-round pick on Rachaad White in this year's draft. With Ronald Jones now in Kansas City, Vaughn will battle White and Gio Bernard for No. 2 running back duties behind Leonard Fournette. Depending on how playing time is doled out during the preseason, Vaughn could wind up on the radar as a Fournette handcuff in deeper formats, but he's unlikely to be rostered in most standard-sized formats to begin the year.