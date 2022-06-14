The Patriots selected rookie running back Harris in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from South Carolina, and he will compete for a role in a crowded backfield this year. He's not worth drafting in seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts. New England has Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson atop the depth chart, along with James White in the passing game, and fellow rookie Pierre Strong should also be ahead of Kevin Harris. He will likely be competing with J.J. Taylor to make the final roster, and we don't see Kevin Harris making much of an impact this season.