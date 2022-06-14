Herbert was nicknamed "Juice" at the collegiate level, and it was easy to see why once he got his first opportunity at the NFL level. Herbert's running style reminds some of former Giants back Tiki Barber, but his path to playing time is less clear, because unlike Barber, Herbert doesn't offer much in the pass game from a blocking or receiving standpoint. He's expected to handle a small amount of touches from week to week -- perhaps a tad more than the 3.0 per game he had working with David Montgomery from Week 9 on last season -- and become a much bigger piece of the offense if Montgomery were to miss time. Figure Herbert among the late-round lottery-ticket running backs you'll come across, albeit one who does still have some long-term potential.