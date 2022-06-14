Buffalo selected Shakir in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Boise State, and he will compete for a role as the No. 4 receiver for the Bills this year. He's not worth drafting in seasonal leagues, and Shakir is worth a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts. The Bills have Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder as their top three receivers, and Shakir will likely be fourth on the depth chart. Barring an injury, it's doubtful Shakir has a big role in 2022, but he could emerge as a viable option as the season goes on -- and likely be a quality contributor in 2023.