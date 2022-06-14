It wasn't popular to draft Cousins in 2021, but what's unpopular is not always what's bad for you. Cousins finished as the QB9 with the 10th-most Fantasy points per game. He further leaned on his improving rapport with stud WR Justin Jefferson and even created big plays for lesser known prospects like K.J. Osborn. The Vikings are in the midst of a total rebuild on the defensive side of the ball after undergoing a philosophical change on offensive. Those two things combined project to lead to a lot more volume for Cousins and the entire passing game. He's one of the safer QB options if you choose to skip out on the first couple of tiers.