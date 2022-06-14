Phillips will compete for playing time on offense and special teams this preseason. A short and speedy receiver from UCLA, Phillips racked up 157 catches over three years but only amassed a lot of touchdowns in 2021 when he scored 10. The fifth-round pick's lean body and small hands could be problematic over the long-term and potentially limit him to just a slot role in addition to punt return duties. He has a lot of work to do to earn plenty of targets over the course of his career. Undraftable in seasonal leagues, Phillips will only get picked very late in rookie-only drafts.