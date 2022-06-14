It's pretty easy to make the case for Pitts as a top-three Fantasy tight end: He finished his rookie year ranked no worse than fifth at his position in yards, targets, yards per catch, yards per route run, average depth of target and explosive play rate. He just became invisible in the red zone: 10th in targets with just one score. It would be a fireable offense if Arthur Smith didn't try to get Pitts more involved in the red-zone action, especially considering that he's now among the most experienced pass-catchers on the Falcons! With the downside of catching 60 passes for 900 yards and five touchdowns (10 PPR points per game) and the upside to rewrite the record books for tight-end production, Pitts is worth the gamble of a late Round 3 pick and a must-grab if he's sitting there into Round 4.